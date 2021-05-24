Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,850 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,801,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $176.56 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,939,498. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

