Mizuho Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $94.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

