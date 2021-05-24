Mizuho Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $224.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $213.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $150.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

