Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Model N stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. Model N has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

