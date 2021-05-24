Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,105. Model N has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

