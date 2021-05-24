Morgan Stanley Boosts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.64.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 2,499.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

