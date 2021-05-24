Morgan Stanley Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $70.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of H opened at $76.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

