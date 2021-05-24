Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.54.

MSI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,899. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.86. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $204.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

