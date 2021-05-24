MovieBloc Market Capitalization Achieves $54.24 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $54.24 million and $10.30 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00910115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.25 or 0.09324991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083531 BTC.

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,164,963,612 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

