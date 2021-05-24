M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,871 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBT stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

