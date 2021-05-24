M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $285,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after buying an additional 555,434 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.