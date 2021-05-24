M&T Bank Corp Purchases 7,076 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold 624,375 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,160 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.72 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

