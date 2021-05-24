M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,985 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 11,161.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $163.87 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $166.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

