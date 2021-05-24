M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,996 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $171,299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 79,472 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $330.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

