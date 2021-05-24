Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Head-To-Head Survey

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvve and Nabtesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A Nabtesco $2.62 billion 2.18 $192.74 million $1.55 29.68

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Nuvve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nuvve and Nabtesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvve presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.91%. Given Nuvve’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve N/A -28.99% -11.09% Nabtesco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nabtesco beats Nuvve on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and intelligent prosthetic knee joints, electric wheelchairs, stair lift with a wheelchair, and rollator with a speed control system, as well as new energy equipment comprising yaw and pitch drives, and solar tracking equipment. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

