National Bank Financial Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$38.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.56.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.