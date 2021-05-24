National Bank Financial Boosts Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$17.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NEXA stock opened at C$13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.34 and a 52 week high of C$14.92.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

