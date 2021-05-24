National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $5.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.14.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.22. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$35.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.