National Bank Financial Raises Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.00

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMX. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.35.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.