Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 13,228 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 335.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 108,336 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 204.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.