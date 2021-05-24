Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $2,048,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIMC stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several research firms have commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.