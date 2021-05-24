Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

