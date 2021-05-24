Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

EFG stock opened at $106.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

