Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $256.50 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,886 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

