NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.44 billion and a PE ratio of -57.86. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.44.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73). Insiders have bought 95,234 shares of company stock worth $18,761,208 over the last quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

