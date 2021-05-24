Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Cap Tops $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.91 or 0.00982697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.97 or 0.09957144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00084667 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.