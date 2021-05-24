Nebulas Hits Market Cap of $30.04 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and $6.44 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00080778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.01005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.34 or 0.10233048 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,448,790 coins and its circulating supply is 58,924,717 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

