NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPCE. SVB Leerink began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NPCE opened at $22.67 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,947. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

