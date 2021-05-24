NEXT.coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,196.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.79 or 0.01650130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00435252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012871 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

