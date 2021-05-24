NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,196.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.79 or 0.01650130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00435252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012871 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

