NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

