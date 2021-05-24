NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,550 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 67,355 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $27,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $68.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

