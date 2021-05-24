NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $45.57

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $300,309.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $45.57 or 0.00115170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00060453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00389120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00198073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.33 or 0.00905629 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00028166 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.