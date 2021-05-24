Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,412 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,742.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.