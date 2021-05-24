Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $769,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Insiders sold 268,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,975,326 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.