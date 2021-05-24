Niftyx Protocol Trading 44.9% Lower This Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $425,183.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00902720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.91 or 0.09212893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00083365 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

