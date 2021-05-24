NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,482,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,161 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $329,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

