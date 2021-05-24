Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.14. 7,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,494. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

