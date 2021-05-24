Ninety One North America Inc. Has $69.36 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 4.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $69,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.63. 6,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,592. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

