Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 83,564 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,564 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,802. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

