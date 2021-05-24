Ninety One North America Inc. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.55 on Monday, reaching $324.78. The stock had a trading volume of 381,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. The company has a market cap of $920.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

