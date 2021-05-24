Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.17. 207,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,238,848. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

