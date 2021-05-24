Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $4.26 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for about 1.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,614. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

