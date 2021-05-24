Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Makes New $699,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,597.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.9% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 336.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,423,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,845,000 after buying an additional 1,097,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.53. 287,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,308,967. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

