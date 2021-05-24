Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 7,273 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. SYNNEX accounts for about 1.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Shares of SNX traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,063. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

