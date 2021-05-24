Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 83,441 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,441 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.69% of Ingersoll Rand worth $141,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,710,000 after buying an additional 357,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $16,196,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

IR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.11. 18,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.