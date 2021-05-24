Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,291 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $227,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,446. The company has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.22 and a 52 week high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

