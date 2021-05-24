Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,265,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $658,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,177,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $5.37 on Monday, hitting $302.12. 3,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.89 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

