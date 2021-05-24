Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 3,880,520 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.34% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $460,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. 113,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,238,848. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

