Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 728,509 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 728,509 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $176,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 669.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,365,000 after acquiring an additional 568,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $134.59. 6,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,136. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

